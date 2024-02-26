Youth Min. Hails Kuwaiti Entrepreneurs' Partake In Qatar Web Summit '24

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, and Minister of State for Communication Affairs Dawood Maarafi praised Monday Kuwaiti entrepreneurs' participation in the Web Summit Qatar 2024, currently held in the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

Maarafi said such participation of Kuwaiti entrepreneurs, initiators and inventors in the Qatar Web Summit 2024 contributes to raising the level of entrepreneur culture, especially in the field of entrepreneurship and modern technology.

The minister's remarks came during a meeting with participants from the Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (one of the centers of the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences), following the launch of the (Qatar Web 2024) summit, which is hosted by the Qatari capital, Doha, for four days.

Maarafi added that the presence of Kuwaiti entrepreneurs participating in this summit and their interaction with creators, inventors and entrepreneurs from various countries around the world contributes to exchanging experiences and benefiting from them, especially in the field of entrepreneurship and technology, expressing his thanks and appreciation to the Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity.

Maarafi expressed hopes that all concerned government agencies and public interests will continue to produce young people capable of engaging in the field of technology to participate in such events, especially with the endeavor to raise the level of information technology and digital transformation, stressing that this will have a positive impact on digital transformation in the next stage.

Earlier, the Qatar Web Summit 2024 activities kicked off with the participation of the Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity, in the presence of a number of entrepreneurs, investors, technology sector leaders and experts from around the world. (end)

