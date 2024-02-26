Saudi Official Denies Commerce Min. Meeting With Israeli Occupation Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- An official Saudi source denied on Monday that a meeting had taken place between the Saudi Minister of Commerce, Majed Al-Qasabi and an official from the occupying Israeli entity.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the source in a statement noting that a video clip circulating on social media platforms while the Saudi Minister of Commerce, Majid Al-Qasabi, was standing with the Nigerian Minister of Commerce prior to the opening of the 13th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization in Abu Dhabi.

The source added that a person came forward to greet Minister Al-Qasabi and then introduced himself as the Minister of Economy in the Israeli occupation government, without prior knowledge of the person's identity.

The source affirmed the Kingdom's firm position on the Palestinian just cause and supported the steadfastness of the Palestinian people against the Israeli aggression. (end)

