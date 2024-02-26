Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3139524 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah congratulated citizens and residents of the State of Kuwait on 63rd National Day and the 33rd Liberation Day, appreciating their joy on these two occasions that embodied their loyalty to Kuwait.

3139618 KUWAIT -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya delivered a speech and participated in ministerial meeting regarding Palestinian human rights in the Palestinian territories, on the sidelines of the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva.

3139614 TUNIS -- Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah called for boosting coordination among the security services of the Arab countries.

3139634 DOHA -- Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, and Minister of State for Communication Affairs Dawood Maarafi praised Kuwaiti entrepreneurs' participation in the Web Summit Qatar 2024, currently held in the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

3139611 BERLIN -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned against launching a large-scale attack on the Palestinian city of Rafah reiterating on the humanitarian catastrophe already taken place there.

3139628 ADEN -- Yemeni Minister of Environment Tawfiq Al-Sharjabi said the situation of the cargo ship, hit by a Houthi missile in the Red Sea on February 18, is "very concerning."



3139632 KUWAIT -- Kuwait Sporting Club (SC) won the Super Cup trophy for the football season (2023-2024), the 16th edition after defeating in the final match counterpart Kazma SC 2-1. (end)

