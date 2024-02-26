Meeting To Enhance Operations Of Iraqi Airways

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani chaired a meeting on Monday focused on reviewing and improving the performance of Iraqi Airways.

Discussions included aircraft maintenance and repair, with directives to finalize repairs by the end of the year.

Additionally, plans to increase and train airline crews were addressed to elevate service standards. The meeting also covered automation schedules handled by Belgian company Odoo , e-ticketing initiatives, and commitments to facilitate bookings via phones.

Compliance with International Air Transport Association (IATA) requirements and establishing a subsidiary airline were also discussed. Regular review meetings were recommended to ensure alignment with directives and ongoing development efforts.

(Source: PMO)

