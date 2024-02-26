Rising Tensions Between DR Congo And Rwanda

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In recent weeks, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have faced escalating tensions.



The M23 rebel group's advancement towards Goma in the DRC's east has caused numerous deaths.



The United Nations accuses M23 of random bombings. DRC's leader, Felix Tshisekedi, blames Rwanda's government, led by Paul Kagame, for supporting M23 to destabilize DRC.



Conversely, Rwanda sees the conflict in eastern DR as a threat to its security and asserts its defense right.



This situation worsens the plight of about 800,000 displaced people in the area and 2.5 million in North Kivu province.







After the 1994 genocide's government overthrow in Rwanda, Kagame's administration chased ethnic extremists into the DRC.



This led to the first of two eastern DRC wars, causing continuous unrest.



The M23, formed during this time, reappeared in 2021 after a hiatus. It competes with over 100 groups for the region's valuable minerals, like cobalt, essential for electronics.



Nairobi security consultant Brian Githinji expresses concerns over potential direct warfare between Rwanda and the DRC due to military buildup. The UN and the US urge de-escalation to avoid conflict.



The tension escalated after a ceasefire ended on December 28, 2023, and an East African peacekeeping force withdrew, leaving eastern DRC vulnerable to M23.

US Condemns Rwanda for Allegedly Supporting M23

The US has condemned Rwanda for allegedly supporting M23, demanding Rwanda pull back its military from the DRC. Rwanda is seeking clarification from the US on this matter.



France and the DRC have called on Rwanda to stop aiding M23 and leave DRC territory. The DRC also wants international sanctions against Rwanda.



The UN demands M23 stop its offensive and has sanctioned six individuals from eastern DRC's armed groups.



The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) reports M23 gaining more territory in 2023, indicating a desire to control Goma.



This could let Kigali negotiate with Kinshasa. Troop deployments from Burundi and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) may offer more aggressive action against M23 than before.

