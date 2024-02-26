Billboard Arabia Launches 'Jalsat Billboard Arabia': A Captivating Studio Session Series Celebrating The Diversity Of Music Culture

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Billboard Arabia has announced the debut of 'Jalsat Billboard Arabia'. This exclusive studio session series combines Arabic songs, modern music culture and innovative melodies, offering fans of all ages an immersive audio-visual experience.

'Jalsat Billboard Arabia' is a journey of discovery, where Arab artists seamlessly fuse their most popular songs with new musical arrangements and rhythms. This unique fusion aims to captivate fans, inviting them to reimagine how language and lyrics connect, along with the blend of different melodies, musical styles and cultural influences. Each session concludes with an exclusive interview, offering insights into the artists' inspirations and creative process, and showcasing their artistry.

'Jalsat Billboard Arabia' breaks the traditional mould by allowing artists to reinterpret their favourite songs in inventive ways. From acoustic and live percussion performances to blends of Latin, Arab, Khaleeji, and Afro-Caribbean inspired beats, each session is a celebration of musical diversity.

Ahmed Saad, who has been in the top ten of the Billboard Arabia Artist 100 since its launch, takes center stage in the first session, delivering a sensational performance of his most popular songs. Get ready to witness Saad like you have never seen him before, as he introduces a unique fusion of musical styles inspired by various cultures and backgrounds. Accompanied by talented musicians, his songs take on fresh and different meanings, creating new memories for music lovers.

With the MENA region being one of the fastest growing music hubs globally, this announcement reflects Billboard Arabia's strategic vision of providing a platform to spotlight established and emerging Arab artists, celebrate their creativity, and connect them with a wider audience. It also follows the launch of Billboard Arabia's digital platform and flagship charts in December 2023, including the Billboard Arabia Artist 100 and the Billboard Arabia Hot 100 for Arabic music.