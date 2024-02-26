OAS – Ferrero Group To Promote Sports Activities For The Rights Of Children, Adolescents And Women

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The Organization of American States (OAS) and Ferrero Group today signed a cooperation agreement that seeks to promote sports activities, help guarantee the rights of children, adolescents and women, and seek gender equality in sports in the Americas.

OAS secretary-general Luis Almagro acknowledged that the agreement“represents the shared vision of the OAS and Ferrero to work hand-in-hand to make a positive social impact through sports and inclusive initiatives. It is a first step, and we are certain that it is a solid framework for the work that lies ahead. Like Ferrero, we firmly believe that instilling a positive attitude towards movement in today's children will shape them into active and healthy adults in the future.”

Chief institutional affairs and corporate communications officer of Ferrero Group, Philip Myers, said:

“We are honored to collaborate with the OAS to promote sports activities, seeking to make active lifestyles a reality for children across the Americas. This has been at the heart of our Joy of Moving programs for over a decade. Ferrero supports OAS' vision of enhancing social, educational and cultural development, encouraging greater diversity and inclusion through sports. We look forward to working with OAS to bring this partnership to life.”

Sport is inextricably linked to rights such as the right to physical and mental health, the right to an education conducive to the full development of the human personality, the right to be part of cultural life, the right to rest and recreation, the right of children to play, the right of women to participate in sports, and the right of people with disabilities to participate on an equal opportunity basis.

Ferrero's corporate social responsibility program Joy of Moving, which is already present in the United States, Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, and Argentina and will soon begin in Uruguay, seeks to make a positive impact by encouraging families to embrace movement, active lifestyles and developing life skills in a joyful and lively manner.

The signing ceremony took place at the Organization's headquarters in Washington, DC. The activities developed into the framework agreement will be jointly defined by supplementary action plans.

The post OAS – Ferrero Group to promote sports activities for the rights of children, adolescents and women appeared first on Caribbean News Global .