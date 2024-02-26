Dochq Physio Receives National Institute For Health And Care Research Grant

(MENAFN- Pressat) PIONEERING health and wellbeing partner DocHQ is pleased to announce that its groundbreaking AI-driven remote physiotherapy service, DocHQ Physio, has received a prestigious National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) grant to fund further studies.

The company received an initial grant from National Institute for Health and Care Research in July 2023 to commence the first phase of an engagement study on its innovative AI physiotherapy tool – a unique proposition that aims to revolutionise MSK care both in the private sector and NHS.

DocHQ recently submitted a report to the National Institute for Health and Care Research following completion of the first phase of the engagement study, with the aim of illustrating its adherence to standards and regulatory requirements that will position DocHQ Physio for integration into the NHS framework.

The study explores relevant peer studies to identify existing trends, data and evidence in the MSK/Physio domain to ensure the DocHQ physio platform utilises best practices in the field.

The report offers a thorough exploration of DocHQ Physio's potential, targeting key areas such as exercise management in osteoarthritis, behavioural change to enhance exercise adherence, and the impact of surgical procedures and waiting lists on patient outcomes.

DocHQ Physio's AI technology

DocHQ Physio's AI physiotherapy tool is designed to aid injury rehabilitation and facilitate recovery from a range of MSK issues – from common injuries such as low back and knee pain, to building pre-op and post-op strength, to aiding recovery following cancer surgery – without the need to travel to a physiotherapist.

Physiotherapists deliver remote video assessments, check-ins and treatment plans via DocHQ Physio's online platform, so patients do not need to leave their home. The online platform uses cutting-edge AI movement tracking technology that detects patients' movements on 111 points on the body via the camera on a laptop or smart device. As the patient performs their video-guided exercises prescribed by their physiotherapist, the AI tracks their movement and range of motion and gives real-time visual and audio corrective feedback.

The tool aims to accelerate a return to full strength via precise remote tracking by physiotherapists – who can advance or regress treatment plans in a timely manner – as well as higher adherence rates, increased convenience and enhanced motivation for the patient.

DocHQ Physio aims to empower patients to effectively manage pain and musculoskeletal injuries, helping to reduce NHS wait lists by providing quick and instant access to expert physiotherapy for patients who may otherwise have to wait months for an appointment.

Tiggy Corben, DocHQ's Physiotherapy Lead, says:“Patients often fail to do their physio exercises due to uncertainty over what to do and lack of reassurance that they are doing it correctly. AI exercises will give them feedback, meaning their exercise techniques can be instantly corrected.

“As physios, we can monitor not only whether the patient is doing the exercises, which I believe helps to motivate patients to continue their programme, but also how well they are performing them. If necessary, we can then tweak their plans remotely rather than the patient having to make a face-to-face appointment. This saves time for both the patient and the clinic.

“We were delighted to receive the National Institute for Health and Care Research grant, and showcase the platform and receive feedback from potential stakeholders including physios, patients, GPs and surgeons. We aim to take this valuable information and use it for further studies, including clinical trials, in the future.”

DocHQ aims to establish its physio tool as a mainstay in physiotherapy practice, first in the UK and then globally, revolutionising care delivery in this field.

About DocHQ

DocHQ is your wellbeing partner. Our vision is to enable everyone to make informed health choices and inspire them to improve their quality of life. We are a specialist medical technology provider aimed at enhancing wellbeing at work and home – connecting businesses, providers and consumers through technology.

From employee health and wellness programs to physical wellness in the workplace and at home, DocHQ combines medical expertise and technology to offer wellbeing services and solutions in a post-pandemic world. Through developing a network of private clinics and providers across Europe, we deliver a range of employee benefits including Physiotherapy, Health Checks, Fitness and Travel Health.

About NIHR

The mission of the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) is to improve the health and wealth of the nation through research, by:



Funding high quality, timely research that benefits the NHS, public health and social care

Investing in world-class expertise, facilities and a skilled delivery workforce to translate discoveries into improved treatments and services

Partnering with patients, service users, carers and communities, improving the relevance, quality and impact of our research

Attracting, training and supporting the best researchers to tackle complex health and social care challenges

Collaborating with other public funders, charities and industry to help shape a cohesive and globally competitive research system Funding applied global health research and training to meet the needs of the poorest people in low and middle income countries

NIHR is funded by the Department of Health and Social Care. Its work in low and middle income countries is principally funded through UK Aid from the UK government.