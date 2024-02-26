(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)



The delayed completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, originally set for February, has left many eagerly anticipating the transformation it promises for the region. The challenging terrain, characterized by the young Himalayas, has posed unforeseen infrastructural challenges, pushing the operational deadline to July this year. Despite the setback, the recent inauguration of the electrified railway line between Baramulla and Sangaldan in Jammu and Kashmir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks a significant step towards realizing the ambitious vision of connecting Kashmir to the rest of India via rail.

The USBRL, spanning an impressive 272 kilometers, is not merely a transportation project; it is a gateway to unlocking economic and tourism opportunities for the region. The delay, while disappointing, points out the complexities involved in navigating the rugged terrain, including the ongoing tunneling work around the Chenab Bridge, which stands at a towering height of 359 meters. This bridge, taller than the Eiffel Tower, is a symbol of engineering marvel and resilience in the face of geographical challenges.

The partial commissioning of the USBRL, covering the Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section, is a crucial milestone that offers a glimpse into the project's potential benefits. The usage of Ballast Less Track (BLT) along this route promises a smoother and more comfortable riding experience for passengers. Also, the inclusion of India's longest transportation tunnel, T-50 (12.77 km), in the Khari-Sumber section adds another feather to the project's cap.

From an economic perspective, the completed USBRL holds the promise of facilitating trade and commerce between the picturesque Kashmir valley and the rest of India. Seamless connectivity is a catalyst for economic growth, attracting investments and fostering business activities. The transportation of goods and services via rail will not only be more efficient but also contribute to the overall development of the region.

Tourism, a key driver of Kashmir's economy, stands to benefit immensely from the operationalization of the USBRL. The scenic route, passing through Anantnag, Awantipora, Pampore, and other stations, presents a unique opportunity to showcase the natural beauty and cultural richness of the region. The prospect of a Vande Bharat Express running through this picturesque landscape adds an extra dimension to the tourist experience, making Kashmir more accessible for travelers.

As Prime Minister Modi flagged off various rail projects in Jammu and Kashmir, including the electrified Baramulla-Srinagar-Banihal-Sangaldan section, it became evident that while the USBRL's full operationalization might be delayed, the journey toward realizing its transformative impact has already begun. The completion of the track in July is set to herald a new era of economic prosperity and increased tourism for the Valley.