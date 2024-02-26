Video: Exotic Fruit Oasis In Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Waseem, a third-generation fruit seller in Srinagar, has revolutionized the local market with his extraordinary fruit shop. Offering exotic delights from the USA, South Africa, China, and more, Waseem's carefully curated collection has earned him a devoted customer base.
With a keen eye for detail, he and his father ensure a visually stunning display. Beyond international treasures, Waseem's shop proudly embraces local and Indian fruits.
Waseem's store is a unique blend of global and regional flavors, transforming fruit shopping into a cultural exploration in the heart of Kashmir.
