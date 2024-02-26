Kashmir Valley Braces Up For Another Wet Spell

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- While the weather remained mostly cloudy, the weatherman here has predicted a wet spell from tomorrow, saying that heavy to very heavy snowfall is expected in the middle and higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir from March 01 to March 03.
Director Meteorological department, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that there is a possibility of light rain and snow at scattered places during tonight to 27th forenoon.
On February 28, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy with light snow over isolated higher reaches while on February 29 amidst the partly to generally cloudy weather, there is a forecast of light rain and snow at scattered places.
However, he said there is a possibility of moderate rain and snow at most places with heavy to very heavy rain and snow at few middle & higher reaches during March 1st March late evening to 3rd March afternoon.
The weatherman also issued advisory in wake of the upcoming wet spell, saying that in view of heavy to very heavy snowfall over few middle & higher reaches, travellers and tourists are advised to plan accordingly & follow admin and traffic police advisory.
“General public over hilly areas are advised not to venture in Avalanche prone areas & sloppy areas. They should follow avalanche warnings & advisories,” the advisory reads.
Chances of landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at few places, it reads, adding that farmers are advised to withheld irrigation and other farm operations during 1st week of March.
