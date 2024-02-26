(MENAFN- Baystreet) Is Walmart Stock a Buy After Its Big Dividend Hike?

Domino's Pizza Raises Dividend By 25%Coca-Cola's Dividend Rises Again: Is it a No-Brainer Buy for Long-Term Investors?Coca-Cola Raises Dividend By 5.4%French Automaker Renault Raises Dividend By 640% Add this under widget Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Ambrose O'Callaghan - Monday, February 26, 2024

AT&T Vows to Credit Customers After Service Outage

AT&T (NYSE:T) is a Dallas-based telecommunications and technology services giant that services customers around the world. Like other telecoms, AT&T's services have been subject to outages. AT&T suffered a massive nationwide service outage that ran for 11 hours after the first reports. After an“initial review”, the company found that the outage was caused“due to the application and execution of an incorrect process used while working to expand our network, not a cyber attack.”

On Monday, February 26, 2024, AT&T stated that it would offer customers a $5 credit after the phone service outage. CEO John Stankey said that the $5 credit represented the cost of“essentially a full day of service.” AT&T has apologized to its customers for the wide disruption. The outage also led to issues for those with service from rival carriers.

Shares of AT&T have dipped 1.8% week-over-week as of mid-morning trading on Monday, February 26. The telecom stock has now dropped 3.3% so far in 2024. Its shares have plunged 12% year-over-year at the time of this writing.

AT&T unveiled its fourth quarter (Q4) and full year fiscal 2023 results on January 24. For the full year, mobility service revenues grew by 4.4%, representing the company's best-ever full-year Mobility operating income. Moreover, its full-year broadband revenues rose 8.1%, which beat guidance. Those revenues were powered by full-year Fiber revenue growth of 26.6%.

Shares of AT&T currently possess a favourable price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. Moreover, the stock offers a quarterly dividend of $0.2775 per share. That represents a strong 6.6% yield at the time of this writing.







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks