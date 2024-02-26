Kuwait FM Meets UN Chief In Geneva

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Monday with the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed the strategic relations and ways to enhance cooperation between Kuwait and the UN to address the regional and global developments.

They also discussed the catastrophic reality of the Palestinians and serious developments happening in Palestine, and the continued efforts to halt the war crimes Israel is committing.

Al-Yahya persisted on Kuwait's never-changing stance with the Palestinians and the objective of granting them their rights and freedoms, pushing to find a just solution for the Palestinian crisis while calling on the international community to increase their efforts towards the same goal.

Guterres praised Kuwait's prominent effort on a regional and global scale for always seeking justice and preserving peace around the world. (Pickup previous)

amh







MENAFN26022024000071011013ID1107902073