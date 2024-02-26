               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Putin Congratulates Turkish President Erdogan On His 70Th Birthday


2/26/2024 3:10:43 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In a Monday phone call, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan got birthday wishes from his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the country's Communications Directorate said, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Putin congratulated Erdogan on his 70th birthday, said the directorate, and also thanked Erdogan for his contributions to the development of friendly Turkish-Russian relations, the directorate said on X.

In separate phone calls, Erdogan also got birthday wishes from Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, where they also thanked him for his efforts for the development and defense of the rights of Turkic peoples.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also wished Erdogan a happy birthday in a phone call.

