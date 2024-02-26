Putin Congratulates Turkish President Erdogan On His 70Th Birthday

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In a Monday phone call, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
got birthday wishes from his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin,
the country's Communications Directorate said, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
Putin congratulated Erdogan on his 70th birthday, said the
directorate, and also thanked Erdogan for his contributions to the
development of friendly Turkish-Russian relations, the directorate
said on X.
In separate phone calls, Erdogan also got birthday wishes from
Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbekistan's
President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, where they also thanked him for his
efforts for the development and defense of the rights of Turkic
peoples.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also wished Erdogan a
happy birthday in a phone call.
