Russia Ratifies Agreement On Free Economic Zones Of Customs Union

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russian President Vladimir Putin has endorsed the law on
ratification of the agreement on free economic zones of the customs
union. The document has been published on the official website of
legal information, Azernews reports, citing
TASS.
The agreement was signed in St. Petersburg on June 18, 2010.
Accompanying papers say that it is aimed at facilitating the
creation of a single economic space of EAEU (Eurasian Economic
Union) member states.
The agreement sets legal structure of free economic zones that
are created for supporting social and economic development of
parties to the agreement, attracting investments, creating and
developing production based on new technologies, developing
transport infrastructure, tourism and resort sectors.
The document contains provisions regulating the issues of
creation, functioning and abolition of free economic zones, types
of activities carried out on their territory, as well as
peculiarities of conducting customs transactions on the territory
of a free economic zone, on which the customs procedure of free
customs zone is applied.
Russia ratifies the agreement with
a statement saying that it is implemented considering the
provisions of certain agreements signed within the EAEU.
Concurrently, some provisions of the agreement are acknowledged as
terminated since the agreement on the Customs Code of the Eurasian
Economic Union dated April 11, 2017 came into force.
The law takes force within 10 days after its publication.
