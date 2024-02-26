               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Georgian Defence Minister, US European Command General Discuss Cooperation


2/26/2024 3:10:40 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The defence cooperation between Georgia and the United States was discussed on Monday in a meeting between the Georgian Defence Minister Irakli Chikovani and Daniel Lasika, the Director of Planning, Policy, Strategy and Capabilities of the US European Command, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Chikovani extended his gratitude to the US for its“political and practical support” for Georgia, the Ministry said.

The officials stressed the importance of conducting multinational defence exercises in Georgia.

They also expressed hope for“further strengthening” of the “fruitful cooperation” between the two countries in defence.

MENAFN26022024000195011045ID1107902010

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search