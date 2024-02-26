Georgian Defence Minister, US European Command General Discuss Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The defence cooperation between Georgia and the United States
was discussed on Monday in a meeting between the Georgian Defence
Minister Irakli Chikovani and Daniel Lasika, the Director of
Planning, Policy, Strategy and Capabilities of the US European
Command, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
Chikovani extended his gratitude to the US for its“political
and practical support” for Georgia, the Ministry said.
The officials stressed the importance of conducting
multinational defence exercises in Georgia.
They also expressed hope for“further strengthening” of the
“fruitful cooperation” between the two countries in defence.
