Georgian PM Announces China To Introduce Visa-Free Travel For Georgian Citizens

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on Monday said the
Chinese Government had made a decision to introduce visa-free
travel to the country for Georgian citizens, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
In his remarks, Kobakhidze noted Georgian nationals would be
able to stay in China without a visa for up to 30 days.
The Government head stressed the decision was“another important
practical result” of the strategic partnership agreement signed
between the two states last year.
The Georgian Government last year announced visa-free travel to
the country for Chinese citizens, citing attracting visitors and
mutual economic investments among“main interests” behind the
decision.
MENAFN26022024000195011045ID1107902009
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.