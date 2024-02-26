               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Georgian PM Announces China To Introduce Visa-Free Travel For Georgian Citizens


2/26/2024 3:10:39 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on Monday said the Chinese Government had made a decision to introduce visa-free travel to the country for Georgian citizens, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

In his remarks, Kobakhidze noted Georgian nationals would be able to stay in China without a visa for up to 30 days.

The Government head stressed the decision was“another important practical result” of the strategic partnership agreement signed between the two states last year.

The Georgian Government last year announced visa-free travel to the country for Chinese citizens, citing attracting visitors and mutual economic investments among“main interests” behind the decision.

