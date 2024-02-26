Russia Expects Conference In Abu Dhabi To Prove WTO's Viability - Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia expects that the 13th WTO Ministerial conference will
demonstrate the viability of the international regulator, Russian
Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said in his
address to the forum that takes place in Abu Dhabi, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
"I hope that the conference will prove that the WTO is still
viable, and will pave a way to our meaningful work after this
event. Despite our disagreements, we will all benefit if the WTO
will not just work, but work a lot," he said.
The Ministerial conference is the WTO's supreme managing body,
and it usually takes place once in every two years. The 13th forum
opened in Abu Dhabi on Monday under the presidency of UAE Minister
of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.
The participants will focus on discussion of the WTO reform and
the perspectives of overcoming the collapse of the Appellate Body.
Other agenda points include the extension of a moratorium on
application of customs duty to electronic data transmission, the
preparation of an agreement on electronic trade and the agreement
on streamlining of investments for development, the program of
future negotiations on agriculture, and the second agreement on
fishery subsidies.
