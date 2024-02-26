Kherson Under Enemy Fire

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kherson is under enemy fire, and several explosions have been heard in the city center.

The Kherson City Military Administration reported , according to Ukrinform.

"Kherson is under enemy fire! Several explosions occurred in the city center," the post reads.

The population is urged not to stay in the open and to move to safer places.