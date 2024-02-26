Over 95% Of Drones Out Of Million Targeted For 2024 To Be Manufactured In Ukraine - Vice PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Thanks to industrial deregulation, a drone market has emerged in Ukraine, where hundreds of private companies have entered. It is private businesses that will produce more than 95% of the planned one million drones this year.

This was emphasized by the Vice Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, who spoke at the Made in Ukraine forum, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The plan to manufacture one million drones in 2024, announced by President, will be implemented. That's first of all thanks to Ukrainian entrepreneurs-manufacturers of drones. It's they who will assemble almost 95% of these UAVs, or even more. Last year, we streamlined the procedure for drone manufacturers, and this year we will do the same for manufacturers of ground robotic platforms, as well as for manufacturers of EW systems," Fedorov noted.

He said deregulation had contributed to the emergence of the UAV market in Ukraine, the production of which on average had increased 120-fold by the end of 2023. In particular, in the segment of reusable quadcopters, a 30-fold rise was recorded, 70-fold increase – for reconnaissance quadcopters of the Mavic type, and 200-fold – for FPV drones.

"Last year, the government contracted more than 300,000 units of various drones. While in 2022 the government procured only seven types of drones, at the end of last year 67 types were already put into operation," Fedorov said.

As reported, Ukraine scaled up the production of drones a hundredfold thanks to effective legislative regulation – 20 laws and by-laws have already been passed.