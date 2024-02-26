Russians Storming Orlivka From Three Directions After Ukraine Pulls Back From Lastochkyne - Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders are undertaking attempts at capturing the village of Orlivka in Donetsk region, performing assaults from three directions after Ukraine's defense forces withdrew from the neighboring village of Lastochkyne.

That's according to the spokesman for the Tavria Grouping of Troops, Dmytro Lykhovii, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Our defense forces have indeed withdrawn from the village of Lastochkyne, located just west of Avdiivka. Complicated terrain conditions, including a cascade of small reservoirs, qualify s stabilization of the defense line, a certain leveling. The enemy continues attempts at offensive efforts toward the settlement of Orlivka,

from three directions, but none of those are seeing success," Lykhovii said.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian units are doing their utmost to "destroy the enemy, which continues its offensive with larger assault groups, not sparing its "cannon fodder", having an aerial and artillery advantage."

Ukrainian forces destroy or neutralize 212 enemy drones insector in past day

According to the spokesman, in the Avdiivka sector, Russian warplanes and artillery turn fortifications and whole settlements into ruins, which is why Ukraine's defense forces are sometimes forced to withdraw.

Lykhovii recalled that throughout the day, the enemy launched 45 airstrikes and conducted 72 assault moves in the area. The invaders drop guided aerial bombs from a considerable distance from the demarcation line, where enemy aircraft are beyond the reach of Ukrainian air defense capabilities.

"And since these bombs carry a very large warhead of 250 kg, 500 kg, or 1000 kg, their destructive power is really high, turning fortifications and settlements into solid ruins, where there is nothing to hold on to. Therefore, our units are forced to withdraw from their positions. But I emphasize that the line of combat contact remains dynamic, a certain maneuver is being performed toward positions that are better protected," the spokesman explained.

Zelensky: Situation in Ukraine difficult, but fully under control

Lykhovii added that after the Russian warplanes and artillery "destroyed everything in front of them" before their assault groups enter the destroyed settlements. However, Ukraine's advanced units often drive them out of captured villages or positions.

Lykhovii also reported that the enemy had run six assaults in the Zaporizhzhia direction over the past day. "There is a clear terrain area and the enemy is also attacking in smaller assault groups, but is gradually increasing their numbers, deploying armored support, trying to get their soldiers including into Robotyne. But against the background of the Avdiivka and Marinka directions, where we saw over 40 enemy attacks in Novomykhailivka, Heorhiivka, and Pobieda, there's not so much news of enemy successes in the Zaporizhzhia direction although the situation is hot," he said.

The spokesman also noted weather conditions that allow the enemy to deploy forces using ATVs, that is, the invaders are diversifying their tactics.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's death toll in the Tavria sector over the past day has amounted to 447.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine