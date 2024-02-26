Zelensky: We Must Do Our Best To Bring All Ukrainians Back Home

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It is unclear exactly how many of Ukrainian citizens are held in Russian captivity, but Ukraine and its partners must do their utmost to return all of them home.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this while addressing the International Platform for the Release of Civilians Illegally Held by Russia on the 10th anniversary of resistance to the occupation, Ukrinform reports.

"No one can say exactly how many of our citizens – children and adults, soldiers and civilians – are held in Russian captivity, have been deported, held in camps, how many of our people are held in prisons in the terrorist state. But each of us can and should speak absolutely precisely and concretely. We have to do our best to bring all these people back home, to Ukraine," Zelensky said.

The head of state emphasized that the return from Putin's Russia to Ukraine is a return from the death grip.

"Everyone has seen how our people look after Russian captivity, after that terrible abuse. Everyone knows what atrocities our people are talking about. The world knows with what cruelty Russia tries to hide the truth about captured Ukrainians and to teach children stolen from Ukraine to hate their home," the President emphasized.

He noted that the longer our people remain in Russian captivity, the more difficult it will be for them to return to normal life.

"We must do everything possible and impossible so that this point of our Peace Formula, namely the return of all prisoners and deportees, is implemented," Zelensky stressed.

The president thanked all Ukrainian officials and agencies working for the return of Ukrainians, and every international mediator – governments and leaders.

He emphasized that it is very important not to forget anyone and to locate everyone: military and civilians, deported children, Crimean political prisoners, and deported families – everyone must be found and returned.

Zelensky noted that it is absolutely necessary to bring Russia, every war criminal, and everyone involved in the deportation of Ukrainians and the abuse of prisoners to justice.

The head of state added that significant legal steps have already been taken by the International Criminal Court along with the joint work with other nations and international organizations that provide help to this end.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the International Platform for the Release of Ukrainian Civilians Illegally Held by Russia has been launched in Ukraine.

