Tusk, Trudeau Reiterate Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Poland and Canada have an identical vision of problems related to continued assistance to Ukraine.

The Prime Ministers of Poland and Canada, Donald Tusk and Justin Trudeau, stated this during a joint press conference in Warsaw on Monday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We have similar views on the situation in Ukraine. Ukraine needs our help in the war with Russia, all Western nations should act more decisively," Tusk said.

According to Poland's PM, the West has at least several opportunities to significantly increase their pressure on Russia.

He said he had a lengthy discussion with the Prime Minister of Canada about using the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank to help Ukraine, in particular, in its recovery. Tusk added that it is about $300 billion that Ukraine can use in the war against the Russian aggressor.

In turn, Trudeau emphasized that Canada and Poland would continue to jointly support Ukraine in protecting freedom, culture, language, democratic values, and rule of law.

Trudeau also said the two nations share these values and support Ukraine together as the nation is fighting for everyone's freedom.

The Prime Minister of Canada emphasized that the world is becoming a more and more dangerous place, so more must be done for ensuring security.

As reported earlier, Canada will allocate CAD 169 million (about $130 million) for several reconstruction and development programs in Ukraine.