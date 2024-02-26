Sweden's Membership In NATO: US Expects Hungary To Complete All Formalities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States positively assesses the Hungarian parliament's decision to join the North Atlantic Alliance, but expects all formal procedures to be completed.

This was stated on Monday in Washington by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Of course, we welcome today's vote in the Hungarian parliament and look forward to the completion of the process. We are ready to receive all the documents here in Washington and welcome Sweden as the 32nd NATO member," Miller said.

He clarified that the vote in the Hungarian parliament is not the end of the process. According to him, Hungary needs to complete a few more formalities so that the relevant documents can be deposited in the United States, and the formal procedure for Sweden's accession to NATO can take place.

As Ukrinform reported, Sweden applied for membership in the Alliance in 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Most Allies quickly ratified its application, except for Turkey and Hungary.

The unanimous support of all NATO members is required to admit new countries to the Alliance.