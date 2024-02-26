Matrix's PACC 2024 Exhibit Garners Praise From Industry Leaders

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Matrix Comsec, a leading manufacturer of Telecom and Security solutions, successfully participated in PACC 2024, held at Grand ITC Royal Bengal from February 22nd to 25th, 2024. During the event, Matrix showcased its comprehensive range of solutions including Access Control, Time-Attendance, IP Video Surveillance, and Telecom at Booth No. 26.



The highlight of the event was the unveiling of Matrix's All-Color Camera, designed to capture colored images even in low-light or no-light conditions. These cameras, featuring warm LEDs and sharing the same enclosure as the Turret IP Camera, received attention for their ability to make easy post-installation adjustments.



The newly launched Ruggedized IP Camera, compliant with EN50155 standards, garnered significant interest, especially for its suitability in challenging environments such as roadways and railways. These cameras impressed attendees with high-quality video, low-light sensitivity, and versatile monitoring features, including capturing images inside moving vehicles at high speeds.



Matrix also exhibited its Project Series and Professional Series Bullet and Dome Cameras, known for their cybersecurity features meeting OWASP ASVS 4.0 L2 norms and tested by STQC, Delhi. The company showcased its range of Network Video Recorders and Server-grade Enterprise-NVRs with built-in VMS.



A distinguishing factor in the Access Control and Time-Attendance domain is Matrix's in-house production of all architecture components, including panels, door controllers, software, and readers.



Matrix took the opportunity at PACC 2024 to highlight its GDPR Compliant Access Control and Time-Attendance Solutions. The company also demonstrated its new WhatsApp integration feature for real-time alerts and notifications.



The cutting-edge facial recognition door controller, COSEC ARGO FACE, drew attention for its high accuracy, rapid identification speed, and large user capacity. This device offers easy connectivity through various means such as PoE, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet.



In the Access Control and Time-Attendance solutions, Matrix featured products like COSEC PANEL 200P, an Access Controller Hub capable of handling up to 255 COSEC door controllers and 25,000 users.



At PACC 2024, Matrix's prominent presence in the telecom sector underscored its commitment to providing holistic solutions catering to modern communication demands. The company's exhibition showcased a comprehensive suite of telecom solutions for diverse organizational needs. Through live demonstrations, discussions, and interactive sessions, Matrix highlighted its expertise in delivering scalable and reliable telecom infrastructure solutions.



Kaushal Kadakia, Marketing Head at Matrix Comsec said, "PACC 2024 gave us the perfect platform to present our cutting-edge security and telecom solutions to industry leaders, project heads, and consultants. Our primary objective was to understand their unique needs and illustrate how Matrix products precisely cater to large-scale project requirements."

Company :-Matrix Comsec

User :- Mary Thomas

Email :...