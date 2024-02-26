Qatar's Shura Council Welcomes Kuwait Amir's Visit Outcomes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Shura Council welcomed on Monday the results of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's recent visit to Qatar.

The council affirmed during its weekly session that the discussions between His Highness the Amir of Kuwait and Amir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani that his visit to Qatar "would undoubtedly contribute to deepening the bonds of brotherhood and mutual cooperation between the two sides".

Qatar's Amir is keen on supporting the special relations between the two countries and their people to serve and strengthen joint cooperation.

His Highness the Amir's visit to Qatar last Tuesday showed the strong historical ties and fraternal relations between the two leaders and their people to enhance bilateral ties and strategic partnership. (end)

sss









MENAFN26022024000071011013ID1107901960