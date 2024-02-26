Kuwait FM Meets Palestinian Counterpart In Geneva

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Monday with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad Al-Maliki on the sidelines of the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva.

During the meeting, both ministers tackled the current Palestinian developments, particularly the Gaza Strip, continued Israeli occupation aggressions on Al-Aqsa Mosque and Islamic sanctities, and unending breaking of international law and UN resolutions and conventions.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister reiterated his country's principled and relentless position that decries and denounces the continued aggressions of Israeli occupation authorities on the Palestinian people, mainly the atrocious aggression on the Gaza Strip.

He underlined that such systematic and serious Israeli crimes mark a blatant breach of all human values and international principles, charters and laws.

Also during the meeting, they explored ways and means of promoting bilateral cooperation and coordination to ensure the security and safety of the population of Gaza, calling for fending off conflict spillover into other Palestinian cities and ensuring de-escalation.

They, further, called on the international community and active parties to halt fighting, protect innocent civilians, and ensure relief and humanitarian aid to Gazans. (pickup previous)

