Youm Al-Bahar Celebrates Kuwait Liberation Day


2/26/2024 3:05:22 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Mervatt Abduldayem
KUWAIT, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- Youm Al-Bahhar Entertainment Historical Village celebrated on Monday Kuwait's 33rd Liberation Day, reflecting the spirit of patriotism and loyalty to the country and recalling historical moments.
Folk bands and shows displayed the everlasting memoir of Kuwait's liberation from the Iraqi 7-month cruel invasion, creating an atmosphere that resembles the pride and relentlessness of the Kuwaiti resistance. (end)
