Kuwait FM Meets Iranian Counterpart In Geneva

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Monday with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian on the sidelines of the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva.

During the meeting, they addressed the latest Palestinian developments, particularly the Gaza Strip, and ongoing efforts to halt the crimes of Israeli occupation forces against Palestinians, along with the humanitarian crisis caused by the aggression.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister restated his country's principled and unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their rights, including an independent state and a just and permanent solution for the Palestinian cause.

He also called for promoting joint international action to stop the ongoing killing in Gaza, averting conflict spillover, delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza, and finding the best way out of this serious deterioration that puts the entire region in jeopardy.

During the meeting, both ministers also tackled ways of developing and bolstering bilateral relations between both friendly countries, in addition to several issues of mutual interest. (pickup previous)

