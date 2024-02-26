US Airman Dies After Setting Himself On Fire In Protest Over Gaza War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- An active-duty member of the US Air Force set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington DC, and later died in a nearby hospital, authorities said Monday.

Aaron Bushnell, 25yrs, of San Antonio, Texas, streamed the incident live on a social media platform saying that he would "no longer be complicit in genocide" and that his suffering was minimal compared to that of Palestinians as the humanitarian crisis persists in Gaza.

Bushnell joined the Air Force in May 2020, and had been a DevOps Engineer based in San Antonio, Texas, since March 2023.

Bushnell's identity was confirmed by MPD, and Rose Riley, a spokesperson for the US Air Force, said he was an active-duty airman.

Additional details will be provided after next of kin notifications are completed, the US Air Force said. (end)

