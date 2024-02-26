Germany Warns Against Attack On Palestinian City Of Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned on Monday against launching a large-scale attack on the Palestinian city of Rafah reiterating on the humanitarian catastrophe already taken place there.

Schulz said in a conference organized by the German News Agency (DPA) that his government "explicitly warns against launching a large-scale attack" on Rafah city, noting that "the Palestinian citizens who fled to the southern Gaza Strip have no place to escape to."

Schulz criticized the continued failure of sufficient humanitarian aid to reach Gaza Strip, explaining that he "supports the two-state solution and peaceful coexistence."

The German chancellor opposed plans announced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to administer Gaza Strip after the war, indicating that such proposals were "unconvincing."

Schulz stressed that there is no escape from the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state that includes the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Israeli occupation forces launched a series of violent raids on various areas of the city of Rafah, amid the threat of the occupying Israeli entity imminent expanding its aggression against the Strip and launching a possible ground attack on Rafah. (end)

