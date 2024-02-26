Arabian Gulf St. Embellished With Kuwait Flags For Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Omar Al-Loughani KUWAIT, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- In a joyous and euphoric atmosphere, flapping flags adorned the Arabian Gulf Street on Monday just as part of Kuwait's ongoing celebrations marking the 63rd and 33rd anniversaries of the National Day and Liberation Day respectively. Astounding celebrations by young and old Kuwaitis along the Arabian Gulf Street outstandingly reflect everyone's great patriotic sentiments for their dear homeland's national festivals. (end) ays

