Kuwait Air Force Parade On Nat'l Days

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Al-Mesry

KUWAIT, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- Fighter jets of Kuwaiti Air Force and police patrol aircraft from the Ministry of Interior paraded above Kuwait Towers on Monday to celebrate the 63rd National Day and 33rd Liberation Day of the country.

They performed acrobatic feats to the amusement of large number of spectators from various age categories.

Participating in the parade were F-18 fighter jets of the Ministry of Defense, and Caracal, Dauphin and Eurocopter police and coastguard aircraft from the Ministry of Interior, spokesman of the Ministry of Defense Col. Staff Hamad Al-Saqr told KUNA.

"The parade is reminiscent of the sacrifices made by the steadfast sons of Kuwait during their valiant struggle against the brutal invasion until the country gained liberation on February 24-28, 1991," he recalled.

As part of the national celebrations, the Ministry of Defense has also organized an exhibition of the weaponry and military equipment, showcasing the capabilities of the various units of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces, Col. Staff Al-Saqr added. (end)

