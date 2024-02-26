Kuwait FM Meets ICRC Chief In Geneva

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Monday with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric on the sidelines of the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva.

During the meeting, they looked into Kuwait-ICRC cooperation and its future prospects, ways of promoting international humanitarian action and joint activities in response to regional humanitarian crises and disasters, and joint coordination to serve humanitarian objectives and purposes.

They also explored ways of supporting crises-hit people around the world and joint efforts in the context of the Trilateral Commission for the search of Kuwaiti prisoners of war (POWs) and missing persons in Iraq since 1991, along with steps taken to resolve this significant humanitarian cause.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister, in this context, commended the ICRC's role and noble humanitarian efforts to deliver humanitarian, medical, and relief aid to the needy, stressing that it is necessary to ensure Gaza de-escalation, protect civilians and open crossing points to deliver humanitarian and relief aid to Gazans, and to muster international efforts in this regard.

For her part, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric voiced much appreciation and gratitude to Kuwait for its distinguished humanitarian role in supporting crises-hit peoples, noting that such great efforts have given the State of Kuwait a well-regarded position at both regional and international levels. (pickup previous)

