Safadi Meets Counterparts In Geneva On Gaza War

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Geneva, February 26 (Petra) -- Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi Monday held a series of meetings with foreign ministers and international officials participating in the Human Rights Council at its fifty-fifth session in Geneva.Safadi held meetings with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain on the "need" for the international community to take action to stop the war in Gaza, protect civilians and deliver adequate and sustainable humanitarian aid to all parts of Gaza.The top diplomats rejected in their meetings the internal or external displacement of Palestinians.Safadi and the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, held a meeting before Guterres met with members of the Arab-Islamic ministerial committee charged with international action to stop the war on Gaza to discuss the developments in embattled Gaza and efforts to end the war.Safadi praised Guterres for "standing with justice, in line with the principles on which the United Nations was founded."Safadi met with Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Koombe to discuss Gaza; Safadi stressed that a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution is the only way to protect the region from escalation and ensure security and peace for the Palestinians, Israel and the region.He and the High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, discussed separately the worsening humanitarian "catastrophe" in Gaza and the "need" for humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.He urged the international community to support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), noting, "The UN plays an indispensable role for Palestinian refugees and represents a lifeline for more than two million Palestinians facing an unprecedented humanitarian disaster in Gaza."Safadi discussed with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian the Israeli war on Gaza and the threat of drug smuggling operations into Jordan.Safadi stressed that Jordan would fight cross-border drug smuggling and take "all necessary" measures to defeat it.Members of the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee charged with international action to stop the Israeli war on Gaza held a meeting with Guterres to discuss the "dangerous" developments in Gaza.