Jordan, US Foreign Ministers Talk Gaza Ceasefire

Amman, February 26 (Petra) -- Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken Monday discussed over the phone efforts to reach a permanent ceasefire and address the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.
According to a statement, Safadi told his Blenkin that there is a "need" to immediately stop the Israeli war in Gaza and ensure the delivery of sufficient and immediate aid to the embattled enclave.
The top diplomats agreed to continue communication on ways to intensify efforts to deliver aid and protect civilians.
They agreed to work towards starting international and effective action to end the conflict and achieve peace based on the two-state solution.
