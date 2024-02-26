King Says Jordan Will Not Allow Any Conditions To Affect Its Internal Priorities, National Interests

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 26 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Monday stressed that Jordan will not allow any conditions to affect its internal priorities and national interests, despite the difficult situation in the region.During a meeting with the Senate president, House speaker, and members of the permanent offices of the Senate and the House of Representatives at Al Husseiniya Palace, His Majesty said Jordan's economic, political, and social strength is the priority, and through it, the Kingdom will be stronger in supporting fellow Arabs.According to a royal court statement, the King said Jordan's support for the Palestinians is a duty, and it will not pay attention to the sceptics.His Majesty said that at his recent foreign tour, discussions focused on the priority of ending the war on Gaza immediately, and the necessity of ensuring the sufficient and uninterrupted flow of aid.The King added that he stressed the need to put a stop to Israeli violations and settler attacks in the West Bank and Jerusalem, especially ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, as any explosion there would lead to serious repercussions across the region.His Majesty pointed out that Jordan's diplomatic efforts to call for an end to the war on Gaza and the importance of pushing for a just solution to the Palestinian issue had a noticeable impact on the positions of Western countries.The King said Jordan is pressing ahead with its efforts to support Gazans through airdrop operations and delivering aid by all possible means.His Majesty also referred to the Kingdom's coordination with other countries to prevent the suspension of funds for UNRWA, as it would have a major negative impact on Gaza, the West Bank, and Jordan as well.For their part, Senate President Faisal Fayez, House Speaker Ahmad Safadi, and members of the permanent offices stressed the importance of Jordan's intensive efforts, under the leadership of His Majesty, to stand by Gazans and alleviate their suffering.They stressed that these positions are above any doubts or distortions, and scepticism will not deter Jordan from playing its role at this difficult stage.They called for focusing on national interests and the economy, and for moving forward in implementing modernisation across all tracks to counter arising challenges.Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan attended the meeting.