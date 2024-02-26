Jordan Floats Tender For New Solar Energy Project In Azraq

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 26 (Petra) - The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has announced a tender for the construction of the second Azraq solar energy project. This initiative, set to be carried out through a debt swap agreement with the Spanish government established in 2001, marks a significant step towards expanding Jordan's renewable energy capabilities.The project, which will be executed on a turn-key contract basis, entails the full ownership by the government and integration into the national electrical grid. Its primary objective is to harness solar power for electricity generation, contributing to the national grid and bolstering the country's renewable energy sector.Furthermore, the initiative is designed to stimulate investment in solar energy technologies, leverage the local workforce, and create sustainable employment opportunities throughout both the construction and operational phases. This aligns with Jordan's broader strategy to enhance the share of renewable sources within its overall energy mix.The Ministry has set March 27, 2024, as the deadline for bid submissions, inviting interested parties to partake in this energy project.