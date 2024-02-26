Israeli Army Assassinates Hezbollah Official In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, February 26 (Petra) -- The Israeli army Monday used a drone to assassinate Hezbollah official Hassan Salameh in southern Lebanon.A Lebanese army official told the Jordan News Agency correspondent in Beirut that an Israeli drone carried out a raid on a car in the town of Al-Majadil-Shihabiya in the Tire district in southern Lebanon, killing Salameh and another person with him.The army official added that the number of victims of the two Israeli raids on Baalbek before noon today has risen to two. The process of removing the rubble continues to determine the final number of victims.He added that the Israeli army is shelling the towns of Aita al-Shaab, al-Jabain, Yarin, Wadi al-Saluki and Kafr Kila.