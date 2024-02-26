JEDCO Proposes Launch Of Arab Network For Entrepreneurship To Boost Rural Economies

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 26 (Petra) - The Jordanian Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) has proposed the establishment of the Arab Network for Entrepreneurship, a significant initiative announced during the closing of the Forum for Promoting the Rural Economy.This network aims to foster collaboration across Arab, regional, and international institutions to support rural economic development within a sustainable framework set to be developed throughout 2024.The forum, funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Dutch government, highlighted critical aspects of rural economic growth.Participation in the forum was marked by a broad spectrum of entities from Jordanian, Arab, and international realms. These included the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development, the Union for the Mediterranean, the Youth Enterprise Development Fund (Sharakah) from Amman, the Ajman Center for Entrepreneurship, and the Qatar Fund for Development.Further contributions came from the Saudi Fund for Development, Saudi Monsha'at, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), IFAD itself, the Dutch Embassy, the Jordanian Entrepreneurship Fund, the Cities and Villages Development Bank, the Ministry of Environment, and the Central Bank of Jordan.The event served as a platform for discussing the role of entrepreneurship in rural areas, focusing on technology, innovation, and financial accessibility. Additionally, it addressed key issues such as gender, youth empowerment in rural settings, sustainable agricultural investments, climate change, food security, marketing strategies, and agricultural tourism.Through this proposed network, JEDCO aims to enhance regional and international partnerships, leveraging entrepreneurship to empower rural communities and drive sustainable development across the Arab region.