Jordan Condemns Israeli Tower Construction At Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 26 (Petra) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has issued a strong condemnation of the Israeli occupation authorities' plans to erect a tower atop the historic Tankiziyya school, adjacent to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, labeling it a severe breach of international norms and the established historical and legal status of Jerusalem's sacred sites.Sufyan Qudah, the ministry's official spokesperson, on Monday highlighted the significance of the Tankiziyya School, emphasizing its integral part of the Al-Aqsa Mosque/ Al-Haram Al-Sharif complex and its recognition as a World Heritage site by UNESCO.Qudah called on the global community to fulfill its obligations by taking steps to safeguard the cultural heritage within Jerusalem's Old City, in accordance with UNESCO's conventions, resolutions, and directives.He cautioned that Israel's persistent disregard for international law, coupled with ongoing restrictions on worshippers' access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque/ Al-Haram Al-Sharif, amidst the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip and the upcoming Ramadan month, poses a serious risk of igniting further violence.