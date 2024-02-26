Canadian Junior Miners To Watch: (CSE: ATCM) (TSXV: PWRO) (TSXV: KRI.V) (TSX-V: EFF)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of stocks to watch in the Mining sector.

Today's new mining companies are listed on CSE or TSX Exchanges and focus on gold and energy metals.

New Stocks Added to the Mining Directories :

EGR Exploration Ltd . (TSXV:EGR ) is exploring for gold in the Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend approximately 300 kilometres north of Timmins, Ontario. EGR's 40,255 hectare Detour West gold project is contiguous to Agnico Eagle's property which contains the Detour Lake Gold Mine and is approximately 20 kilometres from the mine, which is also hosted in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp . (TSXV:KLDC ) (OTC Pink:KLKLF ) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company that has recently consolidated a district-scale and highly prospective land package in the Kirkland Lake Gold Camp in Ontario, Canada. The properties are hosted in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the world's best-endowed greenstone belts, with 200+ million ounces of gold produced to date.1 The properties are host to regional and property-scale mineralized structures that are considered second-order structures off the Larder Lake Cadillac Deformation Zone (LLCDZ), the regional structure in the belt known to be spatially associated with the gold mines hosted in the camp. The properties assembled include the 100%-owned Lucky Strike Property, Goodfish-Kirana, the Arnold property, and the optioned KL West (KLW) and KL Central (KLC) properties. The KLDC land position comprises approximately 38,000 ha, over 1,338 claims and 29 patented claims and ranks the Company as one of the largest landholder in the Kirkland Lake region.

Atco Mining Inc . (CSE:ATCM ) is a junior exploration mining company focused on exploring for green energy metals throughout Canada. Atco is also exploring salt opportunities in Western Newfoundland.

55 North Mining (CSE: FFF ) is an exploration and development company advancing its high-grade Last Hope Gold Project located in Manitoba, Canada.

Zodiac Gold Inc . (TSXV:ZAU ) stands at the forefront of gold exploration in West Africa, boasting a district-scale discovery in the Todi Project. Guided by a commitment to responsible exploration and led by an experienced leadership team, Zodiac Gold is poised to play a pivotal role in the flourishing gold sector of West Africa. The company's flagship Todi project, covering an expansive 2,316 sq km land package, is strategically located in a previously underexplored region with close proximity to the renowned New Liberty Gold Mine. With a robust exploration strategy, excellent access to infrastructure, and a focus on sustainable practices, Zodiac Gold is well-positioned for success in unlocking the full potential of its extensive gold exploration assets.

Power One Resources Corp .(TSXV:PWRO ) ACQUISITION & EXPLORATION OF RARE EARTH ELEMENTS: PECORS PROJECT - Uranium, Nickel, PGE's; WICHEEDA PROJECT - Rare Earth Elements

Kobo Resources Inc . (TSXV:KRI.V ) is a growth-focused gold exploration company with a compelling new gold discovery in Cote d'Ivoire, one of West Africa's most prolific and developing gold districts, hosting several multi-million-ounce gold mines. The Company's 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project is located approximately 20 km northwest of the capital city of Yamoussoukro and is directly adjacent to one of the region's largest gold mines with established processing facilities. The Company is drilling to unlock the potential size and scale of Kossou within 9+ km strike length of highly prospective gold in soil geochemical anomalies with excellent rock and trench sampling results. The Company completed ~6,000 m of RC drilling and ~5,400 m of trenching in 2023 and is planning on additional drilling and trenching in 2024. Significant gold mineralisation has been identified at three main targets within a 300 m wide, 2+ km long, pervasively altered structural corridor defining a potentially large mesothermal gold system. Kobo offers investors the exciting combination of high-quality gold prospects led by an experienced leadership team with in-country experience. Kobo offers investors the exciting combination of high-quality gold prospects led by an experienced leadership team with in-country experience.

1844 Resources (TSX-V:EFF ) is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions "Gaspé, Nunavik Québec". With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

For the avid Mining Stock Investors – Check out our free comprehensive directory of Mining Stocks Mining Stocks Directory Stay up to date on current mining sector news at Gold_Stocks/ and Get News Alerts on Mining Stocks

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for various sectors, including gaming, biotech, tech and sports. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.