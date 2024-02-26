Cybersecurity Stock News Bite - Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) Launches Private 5G Security Solutions With Partner Ecosystem

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) Cyber stock news bite - Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW ) today announced end-to-end private 5G security solutions and services in collaboration with leading Private 5G partners. Bringing together Palo Alto Networks® enterprise-grade 5G Security and Private 5G partner integrations and services allows organizations to easily deploy, manage, and secure networks throughout their entire 5G journey. The launch addresses the need and desire for validated 5G integrations and furthers Palo Alto Networks strategic vision of an integrated, ecosystem approach to safeguard 5G deployments.

Anand Oswal, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Palo Alto Networks

"5G holds boundless potential to revolutionize our future. At the same time deploying these networks is complex and presents significant security risks. True digital transformation requires a robust cross-platform ecosystem where comprehensive solutions and innovative partner integrations ensure strong 5G security. Our best-in-class platforms and strategic coalition of trusted Private 5G partners create a holistic offering to help customers realize the benefits of 5G."

The speed, reliability, and flexibility of 5G networks are essential to national infrastructure and mission-critical environments; however, the massive amounts of data transmitted across 5G networks provide a target for threat actors seeking to exploit vulnerabilities. C-Level executives agree - in a recent Palo Alto Networks study, almost 70% of executives identified 5G-connected devices as a growing threat vector in operational technology (OT).1 With 5G also expected to contribute $1 trillion to the global economy in 20302, there is urgency to better protect today's more complex networks, cloud-native solutions, and distributed environments to facilitate this growth.

Fueled by a convergence of AI, Zero Trust, regulatory, and compliance mandates, Palo Alto Networks 5G Security helps organizations protect themselves against the latest threats, ensuring comprehensive security across evolving network landscapes. Combining industry-leading security solutions with disruptive Private 5G partner technologies and services enables customers to build security into their networks from the ground up, protecting the entire 5G infrastructure and mission-critical traffic it carries.

Palo Alto Networks Private 5G partners are vetted via lab testing and have proven success with customers with Private 5G networks. Initial Private 5G partners include Celona, Druid, Ataya, NETSCOUT, NVIDIA, and NTT DATA.

Celona, Druid, Ataya: Organizations building new private 5G networks with these partners can easily secure radio networks through integrations with Palo Alto Networks 5G Security.

NETSCOUT: Pervasive, packet-level network visibility will combine at scale with Palo Alto Networks 5G Security, helping security teams gain deep visibility to make intelligent policy decisions.

NVIDIA: Scalable 5G security ensures that AI-powered applications are optimized for speed, security, traffic accuracy, and data isolation to maintain data sovereignty and achieve multi-terabit, cost-effective security for mobile networks.

NTT DATA: An innovative and complete technology stack, network infrastructure capabilities, and trusted IT consulting and global system integration services help customers quickly and easily deploy, manage, and secure their private 5G networks.

Private 5G partners highlighted how, together with Palo Alto Networks, they will help organizations safeguard the backbone of the future digital economy:

Rajeev Shah, CEO and Founder, Celona

"As private 5G networks become imperative for mission-critical applications and handling of their sensitive data, they are prime targets for cyber attacks. Our unique integration with Palo Alto Networks provides comprehensive visibility and secure access for enterprise devices connected over private 5G cellular wireless infrastructure. We are thrilled to join Palo Alto Networks Private 5G partners to continue delivering solutions that secure customer networks in the 5G space."

Read the company's full news and disclaimer here:

Research more cybersecurity stocks with Investorideas stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech , sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire /News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas privacy policy:

Follow us on Twitter @investorideas and @stocknewsbites

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on YouTube

Sign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas

Contact Investorideas

800 665 0411