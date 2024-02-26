AI Stock On The Run (NASDAQ: NVDA) (NASDAQ: SOUN) (NYSE: AI) (NASDAQ: GFAI)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource covering AI stocks issues a trading snapshot for the sector following Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ) recent earnings.

The stocks had run following Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ) 4th quarter earnings and then saw a minor pull bac, but in this morning's trading, investors betting on the sector are seeing big pay offs.

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN ) is trading at $4.3901, gaining $0.4701, up 11.9923%.

Their most recent news was from February 21, when they announced that its voice assistant with integrated ChatGPT will be the first to go into full production with an international automaker. SoundHound Chat AI for Automotive was the first generative AI-enabled in-vehicle voice assistant on the market in April 2023, and will be available in Stellantis DS Automobiles starting next month, less than a year later.

Following a successful pilot with DS vehicles in the UK, Spain, France, Germany, and Italy, the automaker will now make its SoundHound Chat AI-powered assistant, Iris, available in thirteen languages across eighteen countries. The most sophisticated assistant available today, Iris can respond to a vast range of questions from hundreds of real-time domains, as well as large language models like ChatGPT.

C3, Inc. (NYSE: AI ) is trading at $27.26, moving up $1.11 or +4.24%.

Their most recent news from January 31, is when they announced that Genentech, the medical biotechnology company, has selected C3 AI Reliability as the continued provider for AI-based predictive maintenance software on the company's biologics manufacturing equipment.

The biotechnology company began using the AI application in 2021 to ensure centrifuges in the facility remained operational, with patients ultimately benefiting by receiving their medicines on time. Genentech uses this facility to manufacture biologics, a specific class of medicine that is extremely complex, time consuming, and resource intensive to develop and deliver to patients. These medicines help patients with some of the most difficult to treat diseases, from multiple sclerosis and macular degeneration to blood cancers such as lymphoma and leukemia.

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI ) is trading at 2.8391, up $0.2991, gaining +11.7756%.

Research more AI stocks with Investorideas free stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure: This article featuring Avant Technologies, Inc. is part of Investorideas paid for article content creation .Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/

More disclaime:

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.