A recent study has revealed which NBA players are performing the best this season, with Luca Doncic taking the top spot. The analysis looked at the average number of points each player has scored per game this season to determine which 50 players are performing the best so far. In first place is Luka Doncic, with an average of 34.2 points scored per game. He has played 47 games for the Dallas Mavericks this season, playing 37.4 minutes on average in each one. He was originally drafted by the Atlanta Hawks and then traded to the Dallas Mavericks in the 2018 NBA draft. Since then, he has become known as one of the best European players in the league. Second is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, scoring 31.1 points per game on average. He was picked 11th overall in the 2018 NBA draft by the Charlotte Hornets and then traded to the LA Clippers the same day. He joined the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019 and has remained loyal to them since. This season, he has played 53 games, averaging 31.1 minutes in each. Third on the list is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has scored an average of 30.7 points per game this season. He has played for the Milwaukee Bucks since they drafted him in 2013. He was one of the youngest NBA players ever, at just 18 years old. This season, he has played an average of 34.9 minutes in each of the 53 games he has played in. Donovan Mitchell is in fourth place, with an average of 28.4 points scored per game. He has played 44 games this season, averaging 35.5 minutes in each. He was drafted 13th overall by the Denver Nuggets during the 2017 NBA draft and then traded to the Utah Jazz. He joined the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2022 and has remained with them since. Fifth is Stephen Curry, scoring an average of 28.3 points per game this season. Currently playing for the Golden State Warriors, he is a seven-time NBA All-Star and a two-time NBA Most Valuble Player. This season, he has played in 49 games, averaging 33.4 minutes in each.

Rank Player Points Scored 1 Luka Doncic 34.2 2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 31.1 3 Giannis Antetokounmpo 30.7 4 Donovan Mitchell 28.4 5 Stephen Curry 28.3 6 Kevin Durant 28.2 7 Jalen Brunson 27.6 8 Devin Booker 27.5 9 Jayson Tatum 27.1 10 De'Aaron Fox 26.8

In sixth place is Kevin Durant, who has scored 28.2 points on average in each of the 49 games he has played in. He has played 33.3 minutes on average per game. He was selected second overall by the Seattle Supersonics in the 2007 NBA draft. He currently plays for the Phoenix Suns, who he joined in 2023.

Next on the list is Jalen Brunson, with an average of 27.6 points scored per game. This season, he has played in 52 games, averaging 35.9 minutes in each. He has played for the New York Knicks since 2022, after leaving the Dallas Mavericks who drafted him in 2018.

Devin Booker is in eighth place, averaging 27.5 points per game. He was selected as the 13th overall pick by the Phoenix Suns in the 2015 NBA Draft and has played for them since. He has played an average of 35.5 minutes over 45 games this season.

Ninth is Jayson Tatum, who has scored 27.1 points on average per game. He has played 52 games this season for an average of 35.5 minutes. Selected 3rd overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2017 NBA Draft, he has remained loyal to his team since the start of his professional career.

In tenth place is De'Aaron Fox, with an average of 26.8 points scored per game this season. He has played for the Sacramento Kings since they selected him 5th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft. This season, he has played 48 games, averaging 35.6 minutes in each.

A spokesperson from Casinos Sweeps has commented:

"This research has provided a fantastic roundup of this season's standout players so far. This list highlights not only the individual brilliance of players such as Luka Doncic, but also shows the importance of teamwork, strategy and resilience on the court. It is also interesting to see that the top performers are spread over such a wide range of teams, showing that there are extremely talented players on each.

"It is always fascinating seeing how players evolve from one season to the next, showcasing their hard work and dedication. It will be interesting to see how the list changes as we come towards the end of the season, and how these talents will steer their teams into the playoffs and beyond."

