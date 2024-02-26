Bitcoin Stocks Fly As Bitcoin Trades Over 53,000 US (NASDAQ: RIOT) (NASDAQ: MARA) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (NASDAQ: CLSK)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource covering bitcoin and crypto stocks, issues a sector snapshot as bitcoin trades at 53,460 US.

Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT ) is trading at $17.02, up $2.17 , gaining 14.61%.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA ) is showing big gains for investors trading at $28.71, up $4.72 or 19.66%.

Last week they launched Slipstream, a direct Bitcoin transaction submission service designed to streamline confirmations of large or non-standard Bitcoin transactions.

By default, Bitcoin nodes frequently exclude large and non-standard transactions from Bitcoin's mempool, even if these transactions adhere to the Bitcoin network's consensus rules. As a result, complex Bitcoin transactions are often delayed or unprocessed. To encourage experimentation and development on Bitcoin and to enable and expedite the processing of large or complex transactions that comply with Bitcoin's protocol, Marathon has launched Slipstream.

Slipstream is a direct transaction submission service on Bitcoin that is powered by Marathon and made possible by the Company's proprietary mining pool, MARA Pool. Slipstream is designed to streamline confirmations of large or non-standard Bitcoin transactions. With Slipstream, users can directly submit their transactions to Marathon. Provided these transactions adhere to the Bitcoin protocol and the fees associated with them are sufficient, Marathon will add these transactions to its mempool and pro

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE ) (TSXV: HIVE) is trading at $4.2260, up $0.4060. moving 10.63% in US markets.

Last week Hive announced the purchase of 1,000 Bitmain S21 Antminers (the "S21"), which would provide 200 petahash per second ("PH/s") of high efficiency Bitcoin mining capacity. The S21 is the newest and most efficient Bitmain Bitcoin mining ASIC system, boasting 17.5 joules per Terahash ("J/TH"). Additionally, HIVE now has 2,070 Bitcoin on the balance sheet as of February 21, 2024.

HIVE is continuing its strategic preparation for the Bitcoin Halving event, expected to occur in late April 2024. Rather than expanding our footprint at this time, we are upgrading our fleet with the most efficient machines available, which in turn will lower our average costs to produce a Bitcoin.

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK ) is one of the biggest crypto gainers today, trading at $20.07, spiking $3.64, for a gain of 22.12%.

