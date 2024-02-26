Wipro And Nokia Launch Joint 5G Private Wireless Solution To Speed Up Enterprise Digital Transformation

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced a joint private wireless solution with Nokia (NYSE: NOK), to help enterprises scale their digital transformation.

This joint solution will provide enterprises with a more secure 5G private wireless network solution integrated with their operation infrastructure. The solution will bring greater reliability, mobility, connectivity speed, real-time access to business insights, and the ability to process high volumes of data with low latency. Through a dedicated wireless network, enterprises will be able to create an integrated private environment they can control to better manage their performance and mitigate security risks.

The greater speed, reliability, and security this technology brings will enable enterprises to improve operational efficiencies with advanced AI-driven automation. This joint solution will initially be made available to customers in the manufacturing, energy, utilities, transportation, and sports entertainment industries.

Nokia will provide the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) and Modular Private Wireless (MPW) solutions inclusive of hardware and software. Wipro, with its state-of-the-art 5G Def-i with Industry DOT and OTNxt platforms , will offer strategic guidance and industry insights for effective integration into the enterprise environment.

Wipro will develop the architecture and design to best address clients' unique business challenges, as well as implement and manage the end-to-end network to ensure business goals are met.

Jo Debecker, Global Head of Wipro FullStride Cloud, said,“In today's digital world, data processing, accessibility and security are imperative. Traditional infrastructures are being stretched and performance is impacting business value and, in some cases, human lives through emerging areas such as remote-controlled robotic surgery. We are proud to partner with Nokia to address this pressing business need and to create a way for enterprises to leverage wireless private networks to digitize at speed and access real-time insights to realize their ambitions. By combining Nokia's network expertise with Wipro's strategic business, technology, and connectivity capabilities, we are enabling the promise of technology to drive impactful change and value.”

Stephan Litjens, Vice President of Enterprise Campus Edge Solutions , Nokia said,“Digital transformation is at the top of the enterprise agenda and enabling this is the driving force behind everything we do at Nokia. We are pleased to work with Wipro, a company that shares that vision, to provide a private secure 5G network solution that integrates seamlessly into enterprises' operation infrastructure and further scales their digital transformation. This partnership with Wipro will unlock new capabilities to help businesses in various sectors experience enhanced connectivity and AI-driven operational efficiencies, ushering them to the forefront of innovation.”

“This is a big step in Wipro Engineering Edge's private 5G offering journey, which shows how Wipro continues to be at the forefront of innovation and connectivity with next-gen technology. The combined Wipro 5G Def-i, OTNxt and Industry DOT platforms will bond IT, OT and Nokia private network connectivity offering an end-to-end secure business operation solution to our customers. Working in collaboration with Nokia, we are excited to further fuel innovation for our customers in the market,” said Lourdes Charles, Vice President, 5G Connectivity Services, Wipro Engineering Edge .

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 240,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at .

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro's beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro's control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro's growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.

Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at . We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

