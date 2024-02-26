LG Gears Up Its Residential Air Conditioners Lineup For 2024 In Oman

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) LG Electronics, a leading technology manufacturer, is all set to showcase its 2024 product lineup of Residential Air Conditioners (RAC) solutions at the Dealer Convention in Oman. The latest solutions, all on display, will highlight a more efficient, sustainable and smarter way of improving the environment around the user, be it at home or in offices.

As residents in Oman generally deal with hotter temperatures, this new lineup of LG RAC solutions is bound to improve overall quality of life. During the event, LG will introduce its new RAC lineup, featuring the best of LG's air conditioning solutions for homes and offices.

One main example is the LG DUALCOOL Inverter compressor, which ensures non-stop cooling, while also saving energy for a greener environment and providing greater performance. Available in LG ARTCOOL, DUALCOOL Big, DUALCOOL Smart and DUALCOOL Pro, this inverter is the secret behind the amazing cooling.

This Inverter compressor maximizes cooling performance by 60% faster cooling while also saving 65% energy with optimized compressor operation. Additionally, residents can get 15% more cooling with the Dual Inverter Compressor, as it can run faster than conventional non-inverter compressor. It also ensures precise cooling, by maintaining the setting temperature even while running at minimal level.

LG's RAC solutions also boast a simple yet modern design across all products, making it ideal for any home or place. It encourages comfortable sleeping with a preset mode and a Comfort Air option so that outflowing air doesn't hit the users directly. The solutions also have 4way swing for airflow distribution for optimized cooling overall.

LG also redefines its commitment towards air quality, embedding into its solutions a Dual Protection Filter to defend against fine particles and bacteria. Additionally, the Plasmaster Ionizer sterilizes over 99% of adhering bacteria and deodorizes the environment. The solutions also come with ThinQ WiFi capabilities, which allow users to control the air conditioners at the tap of a button on their smartphones.

These air conditioning solutions come with Easy to install and are also long lasting with their Gold Fin coating, smart diagnoses, and a 10 years compressor warranty.

The DUALCOOL Inverter solution can be seen in a range of LG air conditioners, such as the newly announced ARTCOOL (stylish Black Glass finish) as well as the DUALCOOL BIG DUALCOOL Smart and DUALCOOL Pro.

Also on display will be LG's JetCool solutions, which aim for fast cooling with JET Mode and Smart Dual Sensing. Unlike the other models, JetCool comes with a Tropical Compressor to withstand higher temperatures and pressure to operate without fail even at a maximum of 58 degrees. Its Smart Dual Sensing feature will sense the temperature not only around the AC, but also the remote controller for getting the right room temperature.

JetCool also comes with Smart Operations, such as automatic setting of cooling, fan and drying modes based on the room temperature. On the other hand, a simple tap of Jet Mode will ensure faster cooling regardless. It is also a convenient choice, with options such as auto restart and auto swing, along with a dedicated sleep mode and smart diagnosis for daily use.

All of these solutions and along with other innovative LG products such as the latest from the Home Appliances and Home Electronics division will be on display during the Dealer Convention at Muscat, Oman.

OTE Group is the distributor for LG Electronics in Oman offering excellent sales and after-sales service support, underpinned by a nationwide service network, that's on par with global standards. For more information please contact 800-50004.

