Original-Research: Schloss Wachenheim (Von First Berlin Equity Research Gmbh)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: Schloss Wachenheim - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Schloss Wachenheim Company Name: Schloss Wachenheim ISIN: DE0007229007 Reason for the research: Q2 23/24 results Recommendation: Buy from: 26.02.2024 Target price: €22.00 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: - Analyst: Simon Scholes First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Schloss Wachenheim AG (ISIN: DE0007229007). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 22.00 price target. Abstract: Although inflation is falling and wage and salary increases are partially compensating for lost consumer purchasing power, the business environment remained challenging for SWA during the Christmas quarter. Group volume fell 6.1% to 73 bottles in Q2 23/24 (Q2 22/23: 78 bottles) due to price increases which SWA was forced to implement to compensate for higher raw material and energy costs. Sales rose 4.3% to €148 (Q2 22/23: €142) but was 3.4% below our forecast of €153. Q2 23/24 EBIT at €16 (Q2 22/23: €12) was 11.3% below our expectation. Q2 23/24 EBIT and 22/23 Christmas quarter EBIT were burdened by exceptional costs of €0 and €4 respectively. Stripping out these items, the Q2 comparison was €16 vs €16. In the annual report published last September, SWA guided towards FY 23/24 sales growth of 6-9%, EBIT of €28m-€30m and net profit before non-controlling interests of €19m-€21m. Given that sales were up only 4.5% at the H1 23/24 stage, i.e. after the crucial Christmas quarter, management is now looking for full-year sales growth of 5%. EBIT and net profit guidance remain intact, but SWA has pointed out that these figures are likely to be at the lower end of their respective ranges. We have lowered our sales forecast to reflect new guidance, but our profit estimates are little changed as these were already near the bottom of the guided ranges. We continue to believe that falling inflation will feed through to lower interest rates and improving consumer sentiment over the coming quarters. The decline in the German 10-year bond yield from 2.71% at the time of our last note in mid-November to 2.36% now, cancels out the slight reduction in our sales and profit forecasts. We maintain our Buy recommendation and price target of €22.00. First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Schloss Wachenheim AG (ISIN: DE0007229007) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 22,00. Zusammenfassung: Obwohl die Inflation rückläufig ist und Lohn- und Gehaltserhöhungen den Kaufkraftverlust der Konsumenten teilweise kompensieren, blieb das Geschäftsumfeld für SWA auch im Weihnachtsquartal herausfordernd. Der Konzernabsatz sank im 2. Quartal 23/24 aufgrund von Preiserhöhungen, die SWA zum Ausgleich der gestiegenen Rohstoff- und Energiekosten vornehmen musste, um 6,1 % auf 73,7 Mio. Flaschen (2. Quartal 22/23: 78,5 Mio. Flaschen). Der Umsatz stieg um 4,3 % auf €148,1 Mio. (Q2 22/23: €142,0 Mio.), lag aber 3,4 % unter unserer Prognose von €153,3 Mio. Das EBIT des 2. Quartals 23/24 lag mit €16,4 Mio. (2. Quartal 22/23: 12,5 Mio.) um 11,3 % unter unserer Erwartung. Das EBIT des 2. Quartals 23/24 und das EBIT des Weihnachtsquartals 22/23 wurden durch Sonderkosten in Höhe von €0,3 Mio. bzw. €4,4 Mio. belastet. Bereinigt um diese Posten lag der Q2-Vergleich bei €16,7 Mio. gegenüber €16,9 Mio. Im Geschäftsbericht, der im September letzten Jahres veröffentlicht wurde, prognostizierte SWA für das Geschäftsjahr 23/24 ein Umsatzwachstum von 6-9%, ein EBIT von €28 Mio. bis €30 Mio. und einen Konzernjahresüberschuss von €19 Mio. bis €21 Mio. Angesichts der Tatsache, dass der Umsatz im ersten Halbjahr 23/24, d.h. nach dem entscheidenden Weihnachtsquartal, nur um 4,5 % gestiegen ist, erwartet das Management nun ein Umsatzwachstum von 5 % für das Gesamtjahr. Die Prognosen für das EBIT und den Konzernjahresüberschuss bleiben intakt, aber SWA hat darauf hingewiesen, dass diese Zahlen wahrscheinlich am unteren Ende der jeweiligen Bandbreite liegen werden. Wir haben unsere Umsatzprognose gesenkt, um den neuen Prognosen Rechnung zu tragen, aber unsere Gewinnschätzungen haben sich kaum verändert, da sie sich bereits am unteren Rand der Prognosespannen befanden. Wir gehen weiterhin davon aus, dass die sinkende Inflation in den kommenden Quartalen zu niedrigeren Zinsen und einer Verbesserung des Konsumklimas führen wird. Der Rückgang der Rendite 10-jähriger deutscher Anleihen von 2,71% zum Zeitpunkt unserer letzten Mitteilung Mitte November auf jetzt 2,36% gleicht die leichte Senkung unserer Umsatz- und Gewinnprognosen aus. Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung sowie unser Kursziel von €22,00 bei.

