Original-Research: Schloss Wachenheim (Von First Berlin Equity Research Gmbh)

Company Name: Schloss Wachenheim
ISIN: DE0007229007
Reason for the research: Q2 23/24 results
Recommendation: Buy
from: 26.02.2024
Target price: €22.00
Target price on sight of: 12 months
Last rating change: -
Analyst: Simon Scholes
First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Schloss
Wachenheim AG (ISIN: DE0007229007). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his
BUY rating and maintained his EUR 22.00 price target. Abstract:
Although inflation is falling and wage and salary increases are partially
compensating for lost consumer purchasing power, the business environment
remained challenging for SWA during the Christmas quarter. Group volume
fell 6.1% to 73 bottles in Q2 23/24 (Q2 22/23: 78 bottles) due to
price increases which SWA was forced to implement to compensate for higher
raw material and energy costs. Sales rose 4.3% to €148 (Q2 22/23:
€142) but was 3.4% below our forecast of €153. Q2 23/24 EBIT at
€16 (Q2 22/23: €12) was 11.3% below our expectation. Q2 23/24 EBIT
and 22/23 Christmas quarter EBIT were burdened by exceptional costs of
€0 and €4 respectively. Stripping out these items, the Q2 comparison
was €16 vs €16. In the annual report published last September, SWA
guided towards FY 23/24 sales growth of 6-9%, EBIT of €28m-€30m and net
profit before non-controlling interests of €19m-€21m. Given that sales were
up only 4.5% at the H1 23/24 stage, i.e. after the crucial Christmas
quarter, management is now looking for full-year sales growth of 5%. EBIT
and net profit guidance remain intact, but SWA has pointed out that these
figures are likely to be at the lower end of their respective ranges. We
have lowered our sales forecast to reflect new guidance, but our profit
estimates are little changed as these were already near the bottom of the
guided ranges. We continue to believe that falling inflation will feed
through to lower interest rates and improving consumer sentiment over the
coming quarters. The decline in the German 10-year bond yield from 2.71% at
the time of our last note in mid-November to 2.36% now, cancels out the
slight reduction in our sales and profit forecasts. We maintain our Buy
recommendation and price target of €22.00. First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Schloss Wachenheim
AG (ISIN: DE0007229007) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt
seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 22,00. Zusammenfassung:
Obwohl die Inflation rückläufig ist und Lohn- und Gehaltserhöhungen den
Kaufkraftverlust der Konsumenten teilweise kompensieren, blieb das
Geschäftsumfeld für SWA auch im Weihnachtsquartal herausfordernd. Der
Konzernabsatz sank im 2. Quartal 23/24 aufgrund von Preiserhöhungen, die
SWA zum Ausgleich der gestiegenen Rohstoff- und Energiekosten vornehmen
musste, um 6,1 % auf 73,7 Mio. Flaschen (2. Quartal 22/23: 78,5 Mio.
Flaschen). Der Umsatz stieg um 4,3 % auf €148,1 Mio. (Q2 22/23: €142,0
Mio.), lag aber 3,4 % unter unserer Prognose von €153,3 Mio. Das EBIT des
2. Quartals 23/24 lag mit €16,4 Mio. (2. Quartal 22/23: 12,5 Mio.) um 11,3
% unter unserer Erwartung. Das EBIT des 2. Quartals 23/24 und das EBIT des
Weihnachtsquartals 22/23 wurden durch Sonderkosten in Höhe von €0,3 Mio.
bzw. €4,4 Mio. belastet. Bereinigt um diese Posten lag der Q2-Vergleich bei
€16,7 Mio. gegenüber €16,9 Mio. Im Geschäftsbericht, der im September
letzten Jahres veröffentlicht wurde, prognostizierte SWA für das
Geschäftsjahr 23/24 ein Umsatzwachstum von 6-9%, ein EBIT von €28 Mio. bis
€30 Mio. und einen Konzernjahresüberschuss von €19 Mio. bis €21 Mio.
Angesichts der Tatsache, dass der Umsatz im ersten Halbjahr 23/24, d.h.
nach dem entscheidenden Weihnachtsquartal, nur um 4,5 % gestiegen ist,
erwartet das Management nun ein Umsatzwachstum von 5 % für das Gesamtjahr.
Die Prognosen für das EBIT und den Konzernjahresüberschuss bleiben intakt,
aber SWA hat darauf hingewiesen, dass diese Zahlen wahrscheinlich am
unteren Ende der jeweiligen Bandbreite liegen werden. Wir haben unsere
Umsatzprognose gesenkt, um den neuen Prognosen Rechnung zu tragen, aber
unsere Gewinnschätzungen haben sich kaum verändert, da sie sich bereits am
unteren Rand der Prognosespannen befanden. Wir gehen weiterhin davon aus,
dass die sinkende Inflation in den kommenden Quartalen zu niedrigeren
Zinsen und einer Verbesserung des Konsumklimas führen wird. Der Rückgang
der Rendite 10-jähriger deutscher Anleihen von 2,71% zum Zeitpunkt unserer
letzten Mitteilung Mitte November auf jetzt 2,36% gleicht die leichte
Senkung unserer Umsatz- und Gewinnprognosen aus. Wir behalten unsere
Kaufempfehlung sowie unser Kursziel von €22,00 bei. Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.
