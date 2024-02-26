Relief For Truckers As Contentious Provision Excluded For Hit-And-Run Cases

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 26 (KNN) Truckers across the nation have expressed relief as the Centre has made the decision to exclude the contentious provision 106(2) from the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, set to be enforced from July 1, 2024.

This move follows demands from truckers urging the government to withdraw the provision, which notably increases the period of imprisonment from two years to ten years in hit-and-run cases.

The recent strike staged by truckers emphasised their stance on this issue.

The government stated its decision to refrain from implementing the controversial clause 106(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.

The government has notified the implementation of three newly enacted laws, namely the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Abhiniyam, effective from July 1, 2024.

In a joint statement, the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) President Amritlal Madan, Chairman GR Shanmugappa, and Chairman of the Core Committee & Former President Bal Malkit Singh stated that the government has honored its commitment to the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), drivers, truckers, and the transport fraternity by abstaining from enforcing the contentious clause 106(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.

This decision brings significant relief to the entire transportation sector, which has been closely monitoring developments surrounding clause 106(2).

The clause, known for its potential implications on operations and compliance, has been a subject of concern and debate within the industry.

Overall, the exclusion of the contentious provision regarding hit-and-run cases marks a positive development for truckers and the transportation sector at large, providing clarity and reassurance for industry stakeholders.

(KNN Bureau)